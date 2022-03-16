In good company: Uniting Eden aged care residents and staff grateful for ADF support

news, local-news,

Residents at Uniting Eden aged care facility were very grateful for the support of Australian Defence Force personnel who provided companionship recently during and following a COVID lockdown. Manager Annette Guilfoyle said the response from residents was fantastic and they enjoyed the opportunity to have company and attention while isolated. "They loved it. Being able to play pool or cards and have one-on-one activities or simple conversations was wonderful," Annette said. During the lockdown, residents were not permitted out of their rooms except for essential exercise, so greatly appreciated the opportunity to have some connection with visitors. The deployment followed a commitment by the federal government to send ADF personnel to residential aged care facilities where there was a need. The team of eight were on site from February 21 until March 6 and included personnel from the Navy, the Royal Air Force and the Army, who had come from a number of different home bases in Sydney. There were 1700 ADF personnel deployed across the country in the aged care sector following COVID-19 outbreaks and resulting staff shortages in residential facilities. Annette said in the case of the Uniting Eden facility, the primary role played by the visiting team of ADF personnel was one of companionship.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/csMAbWcnQqcKkfDnsWb3Ut/37c5b97d-3f14-4cf5-bc18-e5db86437e58.jpg/r0_40_2048_1197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg