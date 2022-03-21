Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Cross-cultural connection at Jigamy food forestry event, 'sign of much greater things to come'

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated March 23 2022 - 3:31am, first published March 21 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An exciting food farm project is happening at Jigamy, south of Eden, which in time aims to provide the Twofold community with food, textiles, medicinals, fuel and more.

FROM LITTLE THINGS BIG THINGS GROW: Costa Georgiadis joined community members, propagating Indigenous seeds which when grown will be planted out along a cultural narrative path early in 2023. Photo supplied
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.