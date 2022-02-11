Eden hospitality training hub moves forward, expands courses to Merimbula

news, local-news,

Aiming to help tackle the hospitality skills shortage in the Far South Coast region, Eden's hospitality training hub is branching further afield. An initiative of Eden Recovery and Resilience Alliance (ERRA), the project received funding in August 2021, to run hospitality courses offering high-quality, job-ready skills and industry training encompassing all aspects of hospitality. Hub coordinator Deb Richardson said the project is moving forward, and having partnered with other local organisations, has now expanded to run programs in Merimbula as well as Eden. "There is such a shortage of people in hospitality, hopefully we can see more people filtering through to take up those jobs and fill the void," Deb said. READ MORE: Plans to tackle hospitality struggles, unemployment with training hub In addition to the all-rounder hospitality training, Responsible Service of Alcohol (RSA) and Responsible Conduct of Gaming (RCG) are also being offered and have so far had a great response from the community. "There has been a lot of interest and we are looking to add further courses - a lot of volunteers from local community groups and clubs are keen to get these tickets, as well as workers for licensed venues," Deb said. The next three-week hospitality course in Eden still has places available and commences next Monday, February 14 at Campbell Page. One-day RSA and RCG courses will be held on Thursday 24 and Friday 25 of this month at APM in Eden, with additional dates to be announced. For those local to Merimbula wanting to upskill, the hospitality course will commence at Twyford Hall through Walan Miya on Monday, March 21. South Coast Colleges Merimbula campus will run RSA and RCG courses on dates to be confirmed. For more information or to register your interest contact Deb Richardson via email: edenprojects@eden.nsw.au or mobile: 0427 161 925. Read also: Boyd's Tower precinct to be closed for redevelopment, renaming of national park under discussion Nathan and Rochelle Lygon celebrate a traditional, down-to-earth wedding at Jigamy

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/csMAbWcnQqcKkfDnsWb3Ut/dc9e4d15-e285-475b-ba58-b3c8775bb0c0.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg