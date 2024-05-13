Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Tree removal along Princes Highway part of safety program

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 16 2024 - 1:20pm, first published May 14 2024 - 7:00am
Decaying trees have been identified for removal along the Princes Highway on the South Coast. Picture file
A total of 330 trees have been identified to be removed along 330 kilometres of the Princes Highway as part of a safety program.

