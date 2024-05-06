Shucking for gold, glory and a trip to Galway

Fever pitch is reached in the final moments of the women's oyster shucking championships, as defending champion Sally McLean throws down her shucking knife and her hands in the air.
Seconds later Sue McIntyre does the same, but then continues to throw her hands, and self, wildly around in joy.
Is it just sheer relief and an outpouring of adrenaline, or does she know she's done it?
This year in the Australian Oyster Shucking Championships at the weekend's Narooma Oyster Festival, speed was not the only consideration.
The plates were taken over to the judges and inspected for shell grit and blood, unflipped oysters would be penalised also.
"This is a serious business," said compere John Susman.
"Each competitor is opening 30 oysters, but it's not just about how fast, we're looking for accuracy.
"In the international rules of shucking, there can be no blood and also points deducted for lack of presentation.
"Any oysters that are torn, any oysters that have got grit, or shell on them or any shells that are broken."
Belinda Dorsett, local chef with The Mossy Group, was enlisted to adjudicate and judge, alongside chef Corey Costelloe of Rockpool fame.
The finalists' plates were anonymously judged, nothing identifying them with their shuckers.
A few minutes after the last finalist finished their final oyster, the judges were back with their decision. Sue had done it, with a time of 3.20 minutes, and Australia crowned a new women's oyster shucking champion.
Next up the men took to the stage. Four heats later and defending champion Gerard "Doody" Dennis, Greg Carton and Graeme Rush were through to the finals.
With a trip to Galway and the world championships up for grabs there were a few nerves on display as the competitors selected their oysters.
Minutes later they were off, the comperes sounding like they were calling the Melbourne Cup with repeated calls of "neck and neck".
Doody's hands reached for the sky, and in quick succession the others follow.
Off to the judges went the platters and once more Doody, with a time of 2.49 minutes, is crowned men's oyster shucking champion.
He will head to Galway in September for a shot at the world title.
Doody said he was confident going into the competition, admitting he had opened a "couple" of oysters the past few days.
"I've done a bit of a time trial over the hour and I broke my record...I got 51 dozen in an hour, so I was pretty confident coming in today," he said.
"I'm glad they've bought presentation in to it today because that's what happens in the world championships.
"Learning how to present the oysters better while working under pressure."
Doody was grateful to Narooma Rocks for the opportunity to compete, the Eurobodalla shire and to all his family and friends, with a big shout out "to the mob out at Walgett".
A full list of results can be found on the Narooma Oyster Festival website.
