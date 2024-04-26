Two shops for sale: Eden's longest established hair salon and the newsagent

Real estate advertisements have been stuck to the windows of two Eden businesses on Imlay Street. One for the news agency, and the other for the town's longest established hair salon.
After 17 years serving the community, sharing laughs through the best of times and heartbreak during the most difficult moments, news agent Lynn Slater has decided to put away the dockets and find her apron again.
The chef by trade said she originally purchased Eden Newsagency when she needed employment, and ended up securing the business which bought herself a job, but now thought it was time for retirement.
"[I'd] probably like a couple of days a week somewhere just get out of the house, [but] I would like to travel for a little while around Australia, anything outside the 60 kilometres [radius] zone is fine by me," Lynn said with a laugh.
"We'll see how we go."
Although the cackling of laughter would no longer radiate from the rear of the news agency and out on to the street, the Eden-born resident said it had been the communication and people which had kept her enjoying the role for close to two decades.
"[Favourite part] is probably the everyday locals we have fun and banter with," she said.
Hairdresser Linda McCabe from Eden Silver Scissors would be packing away her scissors after more than 54 years in the business, 38 years of which had been serving the community on Imlay Street.
"I'm ready to retire, and the business is so good and I do have a junior, but that's the reason, mainly, and I love my job, but I'm here six days a week," Linda said, "I need holidays."
She recalled how she would perm her mother Joan's hair and cut her father Gus's hair at home when she was 14, before securing a full-time position at 16 years old, and hadn't looked back since as she approached her 70th birthday.
"I always wanted to be a hairdresser, [but now] I'm going to travel. I just need time out, and I would love to go to Europe, Paris, and Scotland, Ireland," she said.
