Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Two shops for sale: Eden's longest established hair salon and the newsagent

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated May 2 2024 - 2:04pm, first published April 26 2024 - 1:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Real estate advertisements have been stuck to the windows of two Eden businesses on Imlay Street. One for the news agency, and the other for the town's longest established hair salon.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.