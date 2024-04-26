Monthly meeting at Bega Valley Genealogy Society to reveal Towamba history

Since their first monthly meeting in 1987 and after establishing their permanent home at the Old Pambula Courthouse and Police Station 32 years ago, the Bega Valley Genealogy Society has been a valuable research facility.
Following in the footsteps of the founding group, the current dedicated volunteer members of the society have continued to be custodians protecting the invaluable local collection of history housed within the oldest remaining public building in the town.
From local historic books with journals and family records, microfilms, to antique newspapers, courthouse records, birth, death and marriage records, and other archival mediums.
On Sunday, April 28, from 2pm, the Society will be holding a monthly meeting with guest presenter and BVGS journal editor Kate Clery sharing stories about the Towamba district and it's early history covering farming, dairying and sport.
Located about 40 minutes drive west of Eden, on the NSW Far South Coast, the small community of Towamba has had an interesting history.
As the author of a number of publications, Ms Clery previously helped to compile oral history interviews of life from the Towamba, Burragate and Pericoe areas in the early 1900's to the early 1970's, and in the meeting would draw on her knowledge of the district.
It was one of several settlements established after Scottish entrepreneur, shipowner, banker, grazier, politician and blackbirder, Benjamin Boyd, opened the area to European settlement in the mid 19th Century.
It will be held at 42 Toallo St in Pambula, and visitors are most welcome to attend the meeting.
