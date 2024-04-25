Eden Dawn Service captured in stunning photos for Anzac Day 2024:Photos

Residents from across Eden and the southern districts of the Bega shire came together as one, as the sky turned to a sunburnt orange on Anzac day.
Soldiers past and present, and family members of those who served joined the crowds for Eden's memorial on the Far South Coast for Anzac Day 2024.
Images captured show the honour and respect of those attending, and demonstrate the ongoing support of the district for its service personnel.
Photos courtesy of Double Take Photography.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.