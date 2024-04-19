Future of Eden student-made wooden row boat up for discussion

Boydtown Shipyard invites the community to discuss the future use of a student-built, timber "whaleboat" which is nearing its completion.
The St Ayles Skiff, a 22-foot, four-oared rowing boat, resembling what whalers used on Twofold Bay, had been built by industrial arts teacher Brendon Richards along with students from Eden Marine High School.
Peter Ayling, secretary and treasurer of the Boydtown Shipyard, said the project was to teach boat building skills, learn more about the coast's whaling history, and to provide boats to be rowed by students or community members in rowing competitions and regattas.
He stated the skiff kit had very extensive instructions and is a modern design resembling a more traditional whaling boat.
Mr Ayling said he could envision a spring regatta held once again in Eden, 89 years since the last.
"The last regatta in 1935, George Davidson towed his whaleboat up from Boydtown, and they raced at Pambula Lake in those days," he said.
Meeting at Twofold Bay Yacht Club at Quarantine Bay on Tuesday, April 23, at 2.30pm, Mr Ayling said anybody was welcome, with representatives from the Yacht Club, Kayaking Club, and Pambula Surf Life Saving Club in attendance.
"We've gathered a few people, but there are obviously a few individuals out there that we haven't been able to contact," he said.
The plan had been to store the boat at the Yacht Club with access to the school during school days and the wider community outside school hours and weekends, with the meeting available for those interested in using the vessel.
"We're looking for people who are either oarsmen or oarswomen, young people, or anyone who wants to train or help in the structure. The main thing is we want it to be used all the time rather than be locked up in the school and only be used in school time," Mr Ayling said.
Contact Peter Ayling on 0429 061 234 for further information.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.