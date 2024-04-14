Ephemeral Festival an eclectic and uplifting experience at Panboola

Hundreds of visitors meandered through the eclectic offerings at Saturday's Ephemeral Festival in Pambula.
The annual event celebrates the Panboola Wetlands and the creativity they inspire.
There were the wandering minstrels of Latvian Independence Day - dressed in garish felt bird costumes - Fling Physical Theatre's young performers dancing among the trees with rainbow-coloured ribbons, and young children making music with some incredible contraptions built by Nick Keeling from bicycle parts, air blowers and scrap wood and metal.
Around the grassed area there were also demonstrations of spoon carving by Paul Boyer, storytime with Kate Liston-Mills, Stonewave Taiko drumming, and guided walks and talks about the resident flying-fox colony.
Also among the fascinating sights was The Haniyami - Mica Mahani dressed in an amazing lichen-covered outfit gently exploring and experiencing the natural setting...and occasionally requesting a watering from visitors.
Another hands-on experience was the creation of "rag rugs" with Jacquie Coupe.
Ms Coupe explained the various colour round rugs, hand woven from strips of scrap fabric, were destined to be incorporated into larger mats in the Reclaim the Void Project.
She said the project was gathering up rag rugs from across the country and events like Ephemeral.
In September they will be used in an art installation in Western Australia, essentially "covering up" the scars left by a completed mining operation.
The plan was to then photograph the result with a drone where it's thought the overall effect will appear as a huge colourful Indigenous dot painting.
