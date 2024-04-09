Wander, print, sing, picnic, dance and weave with Ephemeral Festival 2024

Wander, print, listen, dance, carve, create, weave, sing, and pull up a picnic blanket underneath trees at Panboola Wetlands for the 2024 Ephemeral Festival.
Held in Pambula on Saturday, April 13, this free event has been planned to get the senses going and imaginations firing, with sculptures, art, craft, dance workshops, demonstrations and music on offer.
Michelle Richmond, the project coordinator of Panboola, said each year the theme was always to showcase the environment and the creativity it inspired.
"We're super glad the big rain event is happening this weekend, so it should all be over and done with and we'll have a beautiful day next Saturday," Ms Richmond said.
"We've got heaps of new people, we're super excited, we've got Nick Keeling with his exploratory, interactive sound installation, The Lichen Project, and Stonewave Taiko drummers, we've been trying to get them on board for a few years.
"Also new this year is Lorna Crane is having a one-day exhibition of some of her most recent works, and she works with a whole bunch of different materials, clay, stitching, fabric, she's amazing."
Latvian Independence Day, who will be sure to amaze and bring thoughtful wonder when their outfits made of felt are seen, will be returning to provide acoustic music and flare.
FLING Physical Theatre Company will host a family-friendly body movement workshop, while Radical Rising is lead a song circle filled with the harmonies of those attending.
Beneath one of the large trees in Panboola, author Kate Liston-Mills will be reading books aloud, capturing imaginations through storytelling.
The Garment Glow Up Bar also returns allowing visitors to take an old pair of jeans, linen top or even cotton cushion cover and add colour through the block-printing station.
Refreshments and food will be available through Jordan's Drink coffee van, Country Women's Association's sweet treats, Food Matters' healthy snacks and Pambula Rotary's barbecue.
Panboola's 'artist in residence' for the day will be muralist and local artist Terri Tuckwell, who will create an artwork on the day.
Wyndham Basket Weavers and New Moon Spoons will also be on-site showcasing their artisan and traditional crafts, while there are opportunities to participate in spoon carving and floral wreath making workshops.
For more information or to book a workshop, click here
