South Coast oyster farmers clean up estuaries

Local oyster farmers from Wonboyn Lake came together recently for the mass industry-led clean-up event "Tide to Tip".
Now running in its fifth year, the clean-up program organised by OceanWatch Australia saw oyster growers lead marine debris clean-ups in estuaries across the state and beyond.
Out on the water every day, oyster farmers have an intimate knowledge of their local environment, and regularly collect rubbish they find floating in the estuary.
Tide to Tip not only provides a way for shellfish farmers to give back to estuaries on which their livelihoods depend, but also helps to ensure Australian waterways remain pristine and healthy for generations to come.
Kel Henry from Wonboyn Rock Oysters, the NSW Aquaculture Research and Advisory Committee and a member of the NSW Farmers Oyster Committee said the success of OceanWatch Australia's Tide to Tip clean-up events were apparent.
"We encourage everyone to get involved," he said.
The annual clean-up event involved 18 other estuaries from across NSW. After collection, the waste was sorted and counted using the Australian Marine Debris Database - a program run by Tangaroa Blue Foundation.
Since its inception, the 'Tide to Tip" clean-up has resulted in the completion of 73 events. Together with the help of 875 volunteers, over 42 tonnes of waste has been removed from our estuaries.
Partners include local councils, NSW Department of Primary Industries, Landcare NSW, Local Land Services, Clean-up Australia, NSW Farmers Association, and Tangaroa Blue.
