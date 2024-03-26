Discover the history and hidden gems found in Sapphire Coast national parks

With the upcoming school holidays, National Parks and Wildlife Services (NPWS) is inviting adults and children alike to explore and understand the ecosystems and history of the Sapphire Coast.
On April 15 and 17 from 10am to 12pm, there will be a Merimbula Boardwalk guided adventure to search through the mangroves of Merimbula Lake at low tide, and understand what creatures and bird life call the area home while playing Boardwalk Bingo.
Discovery Ranger for the Sapphire Coast Shannon Woloshyn said the game was an interactive way for people of all ages to learn about what inhabited the area, and said it was often when people stopped to take in the area, questions and intrigue builds.
"When you sit down and observe nature you do start to see a lot of things you've never seen before and ponder that, and go 'Wow, what is that?'.
"And usually when you do dig deeper, there's a really interesting and biological reason why things behave the way they do," Ms Woloshyn said.
Meanwhile, on April 16 and 18 from 10am to 12pm, a NPWS discovery guide will be providing a tour of the 1896 heritage-listed Davidson Whaling Station at Edrom, in the south of the Bega Valley Shire.
Then share in a morning tea while listening to stories about the legendary killer whales and their ringleader Old Tom.
"There will be two guides out there and the station will be open, so they open up the cottage, and it's an opportunity to go inside and see the inside of the cottage, and hear stories of what it might have been like at the time, and also have the knowledge of our experienced guides there," Ms Woloshyn said.
"Really spend time there, go around the grounds, and we encourage people to stay around as well, explore the area further, because there's the lovely Kiah Inlet, could be a nice day out for a family or an individual."
Tickets for the Merimbula Boardwalk Guided Adventure are $16 for adults and $12 for children up to 15/concessions, while the tickets for the Davidson Whaling Station tour are $20 for adults and $12 for children.
