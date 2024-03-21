3 easy to implement tips to make your Google Ads run more effectively

Whether you're new to Google Ads or have had success with previous campaigns, there's no escaping the fact that crafting effective advertising in this space can be a real challenge.

With consistent changes to algorithms, new metrics and features to learn, ensuring your Google Ads deliver the desired results requires a careful, detailed approach.

If you're feeling overwhelmed by the nuances of crafting a winning campaign, you're not alone, there's a reason so many businesses invest in professional Google Ads management.

If you're not quite ready to engage expert help or simply want to give it a go yourself, here are three easy-to-implement tips that can significantly improve the performance of your ads.

3 simple ways to boost Google Ads performance

1 Identify and use negative keywords

Keywords are undoubtedly foundational to the success of a Google Ads campaign, but what many people don't realise is that identifying and using negative keywords is also important.

While you shouldn't be using these in your ad copy, within the Google Ads dashboard's keywords tab, there is an area to add these in.

Linking negative keywords to the back end of your campaign ensures that your ads do not appear in searches that do not align with your products or services - refining your targeting.

For instance, if you sell high-end jewellery you may like to exclude words such as 'cheap' or 'inexpensive' so that your ads do not appear to users seeking more basic items.

2 Craft compelling copy

Great advertising is all about drawing people in. While your copy should be informative, it must also be engaging and entice people to click on your ads. It should include:

A unique selling point that sets you apart from the competition such as free shipping, a money-back guarantee or similar.

Action/sale-oriented language that encourages viewers to take the next step, phrases such as 'shop now', 'learn more' and 'get started' are perfect examples of this.

Include not only individual keywords but long-tail keywords, these are more specific and make it easier to target niche demographics by better matching search intent.

Remember if your ad copy doesn't seem to be resonating with your target audience, try something else. Look at the available analytics in your dashboard and pinpoint what works and what doesn't so you can refine your approach and achieve better outcomes.

3 Don't forget your landing pages

It's easy to put all your focus on your ads, after all, it is an ad campaign, right? Frequently overlooked but vitally important, it is also essential that the landing pages linked to your advertising are relevant and optimised.

If a potential customer clicks on an ad and is directed to a page with no information about that ad or the product they were interested in, they're likely to leave your site and look elsewhere.

Additionally, your landing page should have all information relevant to the ad front and centre and include a clear call to action so visitors know what to do next.

Whether this is encouraging them to make a purchase or sign up for your newsletter it should be obvious and easy to understand.

If these elements are missing, your diligence in creating a great ad copy could be entirely wasted, your click-through rates may be high, but your conversions could end up being very low.

Making changes but seeing no results?

Google Ads is an incredibly powerful tool for businesses of all sizes, no matter their available advertising budgets.

However, it is a highly nuanced platform with numerous components involved, all of which must be working well together to achieve optimal outcomes.

As leading digital marketing team CLIQ Marketing Content advises, overlooking even the smallest details can completely undermine the success of your advertising.

Additionally, pinpointing what went wrong can be even more challenging, potentially using up valuable resources such as time and money with no resolution.

The power of outsourcing your Google Ads management

Investing in professional support with your advertising can not only help you achieve your goals and drive results, but it also allows you to focus on other important areas of your business.