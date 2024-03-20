Kiah Hall rebuild is almost complete - keys to be handed over soon

Excitement and anticipation is high with the rebuild of Kiah Hall nearly complete and keys to the building expected to be handed over in a matter of days.
The beloved hall's rebuild project has been underway since the hall burnt down during the Black Summer fires in 2020.
The construction works for the Kiah Community Hall Rebuild Project began in the last week of February 2023, following a sod turning ceremony in late February.
President of the Friends of the Kiah Hall committee, Clare McMahon said the final result exceeded the committee's expectations.
"Standing at the doorway and looking in, we just felt overwhelmed seeing how it had all come together," she told ACM this week.
Stepping inside, the build of the hall appeared larger than expected, but overall the result was "everything we ever wanted".
Ms McMahon said the committee was excited to get its certificate of occupancy, with surveyors coming to check everything over on Monday, March 25.
With no set date for the opening, Ms McMahon said the committee was hopeful to have the keys after Easter.
While the official ribbon cutting ceremony had been pushed back to June, Ms McMahon said the committee was planning to host an unofficial grand opening for the wider community.
"We've decided to host it on a Sunday afternoon, on a day where people aren't working and can come and enjoy," she said.
"We wanted our first big function to be one where we invite all those who donated to us and enabled the committee to first buy the church ground for the rebuild and then help us raise the funds for the rebuild itself."
Looking back Ms McMahon said the re-build had been an exciting process through all its stages.
"Every stage was a step forward, from when the slab went down to seeing the structure come together, the walls going up and then the wait while they built all the internal structures," she said.
"I can't speak highly enough of the site manager from Edwards Constructions, Dan Marsh and the rest of his team, working through all the wet weather and challenges thrown their way."
Generous donations from individuals, charities and organisations were at the heart of the rebuild of Kiah Hall Ms McMahon said.
"So many donations have got us to where we are today and we want to thank them in our first big function," she said.
Of the donations made towards the hall the committee was extremely excited about its new defibrillator, donated by Reclink and Heart 180.
"We had a luncheon on Monday where Reclink brought the new defibrillator and taught us how to use it," she said.
"We've been so moved by all the support of local charities and NGOs that have helped bring the hall to fruition."
Acting senior sports coordinator at Bega Valley Reclink, Julia Willson, said she was happy to see attendees on the day feeling confident in using the equipment.
Ms Willson also thanked Debra Moodie, a qualified first aid officer, for her demonstration.
Ms McMahon said while it was important to thank the generosity of community, she also wanted to acknowledge the tireless support from within, of all the members attached to the hall committee.
"The Friends of the Kiah Hall committee has committee members with a very positive attitude to the future," she said.
"There were challenges to the rebuild of the Hall along the way and COVID didn't help. Most of our meetings have been held around the kitchen table."
Moving forward Ms McMahon said the committee hopes to see the community make the most of their new hall.
Anyone wishing to organise functions, events or inquire about general use of the hall was encouraged to reach out via the "Friends of Kiah Hall" Facebook page.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.