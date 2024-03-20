Sitting pretty: Old wharf timbers turned into seats for Eden port visitors

Over 200 years in the making, 10 recycled timber bench seats have been carefully crafted and installed at Eden Cruise Wharf following a partnership between Port Authority of NSW and the Eden's Men's Shed.
Port Authority general manager cruise Martin Bidgood said the timber was now on its third life, having lived a second life as fenders on the original Eden mooring jetty and now salvaged to become seating for locals and visitors.
"This wonderful collaboration with Eden Men's Shed showcases their great skills in bringing to life the beauty of the locally reclaimed timber to create seating with a distinct old maritime feel," Mr Bidgood said.
It was a fantastic partnership that has seen additional reclaimed bench seating put to use for what has been a record-breaking summer cruise season.
"This is another great job by the local Men's Shed and great to see the beauty of this reclaimed timber brought back to life again."
Lou Busuttil of Eden's Men's Shed said making the bench seats had been a great project for members and it took over 370 hours in total to complete the 10 bench seats.
"The Port Authority commissioned the seats and gave us specific lengths that they wanted and marked out where they wanted them to go," Mr Busuttil said.
The Men's Shed worked on one seat and showed it to the Port Authority to ensure that it was what was wanted.
The order for the other nine quickly followed.
"We had to design, manufacture and install. We had to sand down the timber to ensure no-one got any splinters and cut them to length.
"We ordered the steel, got the nuts and bolts for the fittings and made the slits in the legs for the fittings," Mr Busuttil said.
"The bench seats, each fittingly embossed with EMS, really put our skills to the test, but it was terrific to be working with the old timber and giving back to the community.
"We are really proud of how they have turned out and it is great to see the community and visitors alike enjoying the new seats."
Mr Bidgood added in addition to the new bench seats, Port Authority had also installed bins, bicycle racks and a drinking fountain to further improve amenities for cruise passengers and visitors.
Learn more about the Eden Men's Shed on Wednesdays or Fridays, 9am to noon, at 21a Maling St, Eden.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.