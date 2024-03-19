Sea Shepherd crew visiting Eden for beach clean-up, ocean advocacy campaign

Sea Shepherd ship the Allankay is sailing up the Australian east coast this week, with Eden among the towns hosting the onshore convoy's community beach cleans, talks and celebrations.
The Allankay is anchoring offshore at Eden on March 20.
Captain Peter Hammarstedt, Sea Shepherd Australia managing director Jeff Hansen and Sea Shepherd crew will be coming ashore to host a public ocean advocacy meet the crew event at Hotel Australasia, as well as a community beach clean-up.
From Eden the Allankay will also stop in at Jervis Bay on March 21 where the Sea Shepherd crew will host another community beach clean up.
The Allankay is sailing up the east coast of Australia to raise awareness of the organisation's krill fishing campaign and to build community support for its ongoing commitment to protect Antarctica.
The east coast tour comes as the Allankay returns from its second mission to Antarctica, where its crew has reportedly captured damning footage of industrialised krill supertrawlers ploughing through whales in their feeding grounds.
"We'd love locals to come down and celebrate our ship the Allankay during its journey up the coast, and join the campaign to protect Antarctica and fight for a ban on destructive krill fishing," Mr Hansen said.
"Industrial supertrawlers are emptying the Southern Ocean of krill, operating right in the middle of whales and penguins feeding. In essence, they are stealing food right from their mouths.
"Our mission to the Southern Ocean in 2023 broke the silence on just how destructive krill fishing is in Antarctica to whales, penguins, seals, and our climate.
"Now, returning from our second mission with new damning footage to be released soon, Sea Shepherd is gearing up to ensure krill fishing remains on the political agenda as we fight for a ban on the industry in Antarctica.
"While the Allankay sails up the east coast, we welcome the community to get involved in our beach clean-up and celebration events, and join the Sea Shepherd's campaign to protect our precious Southern Ocean."
Join the Eden beach clean-up at Aslings Beach, 12.30pm, on Wednesday, March 20.
The Sea Shepherd ocean advocacy speaking event with Captain and crew is at Hotel Australasia from 6.30pm.
