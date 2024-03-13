Mallacoota Gun Club announces grand opening after four year rebuild

After four years of rebuilding, the Mallacoota Gun Club is excited to announce its grand reopening, following the near destruction of the club during the Black Summer fires.
"Thanks to the wonderful donations, tireless volunteer workforce, along with local and state funding, we now have one of the best clay target clubs in South Eastern Australia, " Mallacoota Gun Club member Peter Hancock said.
The club now fully rebuilt features a solar power, fire prevention and security monitoring systems. The skeet field has also been rebuilt with high and low towers and new features include a field simulation which Mr Hancock said the club was very excited about.
"It has been a ground up blank canvas rebuild as more than 95 per cent of the club was destroyed in the Black Summer fires," he said.
With members of the club spreading as far north as Narooma and Cooma, Mr Hancock said the club was excited to welcome the greater community to its opening event on March 16 at 46 Airport Road in Mallacoota.
While members of the public were invited to attend, prior registration to the event will be required and can be done via email at mallacootafieldandgame@gmail.com. Any registrations for the event must be completed by March 15.
Mr Hancock said the club had a fun morning planned for the opening, including formalities with federal and state government dignitaries in attendance, followed by the actual opening of the rebuild. Tours around the new facility will begin shortly after, followed by some 'come and try' shoot sessions, which will cost around $15.
Sunday March 17, will feature a formal competition open to licensed holders only, wherein participants will be invited to shoot 100 targets each in a simulated field set up.
There will be targets representing rabbits and ducks, with the duck targets taking off from the ground and coming overhead - the simulation aiming to recreate actions of wild ducks.
