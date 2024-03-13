Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Mallacoota Gun Club announces grand opening after four year rebuild

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated March 13 2024 - 4:16pm, first published 12:09pm
Mallacoota Gun Club announces grand opening will be hosted Saturday, March 16, 2024. Picture supplied
Mallacoota Gun Club announces grand opening will be hosted Saturday, March 16, 2024. Picture supplied

After four years of rebuilding, the Mallacoota Gun Club is excited to announce its grand reopening, following the near destruction of the club during the Black Summer fires.

