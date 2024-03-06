Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Community finds all sorts in clean up at Lake Curalo, Eden

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated March 6 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 1:10pm
The community rallies forward for clean up efforts at Lake Curalo, Eden. Picture supplied.
The community rallies forward for clean up efforts at Lake Curalo, Eden. Picture supplied.

Many hands made quick work in the Clean Curalo community clean-up which saw locals and visitors collect more than 1000 litres of rubbish from Eden's environment.

Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

