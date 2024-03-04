Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
The 5.5 hour rescue mission near Green Cape a reminder to log on

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated March 6 2024 - 4:25pm, first published March 4 2024 - 3:02pm
Four marine rescue volunteers from the Eden unit assisted a stranded fishermen after his 6.6 metre vessel broke down due to a mechanical failure, 22km off Green Cape on the Far South Coast. Picture supplied.
Swells of up to two metres, sea fog and steering against the current were some of the challenges Eden Marine Rescue volunteers faced in one of their recent rescue missions.

