Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Event for youth, by youth, as Beats by the Beach returns for third year

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated February 28 2024 - 7:59pm, first published February 27 2024 - 1:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He's seen how impactful, inclusive and incredibly helpful headspace Bega has been in his own life.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.