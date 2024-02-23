Celebrate opening of Sapphire Coast's first wellness centre

The Sapphire Coast's first wellness centre is set to open its doors in Merimbula - and the community is being invited in for a first look.
Safir House will offer a number of health and wellness services under one roof, including infrared sauna, invigorating ice baths, lymphatic modulation and a range of hands-on therapies - each tailored to your unique needs.
Owners Eilidh and Caspar Tresidder said the wellness industry had really accelerated over the last few years post-COVID, and Australians were even more interested in improving how they feel and want to feel in everyday life.
"It's big in Sydney and Melbourne, but we wanted to bring that experience here to the Sapphire Coast," Eilidh said.
"Merimbula is a very active area and these services will really complement that."
Ice baths were known for their use among sportspeople to aid muscle recovery.
However, Eilidh said they were also helpful for improving circulation, your mood and energy.
"It can be quite intimidating at first, but that's why we are offering it as a guided experience," she said.
"The best trick is to control your breathing, so we have a breathwork coach who will guide you through the process."
Eilidh said contrast therapy would also be on offer at Safir House, where clients can shift from infrared saunas to the ice baths, and back again.
There are several private rooms with saunas, with options for individuals or couples.
They have also invested in lymphatic modulation suits, which involve wearing a suit filled with air compression pockets that work with your body's lymphatic system
"You get inside the suit and it activates your lymphatic system, helping detox your body," Eilidh said.
"It's particularly helpful for people with lymphedema [fluid build-up in soft body tissue] and with our ageing population we feel that's going to be popular.
"But it's also good for slimming and reducing cellulite as it mimics exercise."
Co-owner Caspar - who also runs premium hotel The Hillcrest - said the services Safir House offered would "bring a whole new pathway to a healthier lifestyle for all ages".
"Safir House exists at the intersection of luxury and science, with the latest in wellness technology and evidence-based services, coupled with the nurturing touch of our expert therapists," he said.
For anyone interested in exploring further, Safir House was planning an open day on Thursday, February 29, where everyone was invited to head in to help celebrate the new centre's first day.
During two sessions - 8-10am and 4-6pm - explore the new facilities and speak to the friendly staff, who would be more than happy to answer any questions you may have about their services.
"People can be a bit stand-offish at first when they hear about these types of therapies," Eilidh said,
"But we are here to give them good information and advice and you can ask anything you want."
Safir House is located at 4 Alice Street, Merimbula. It was already open to take bookings via its website, www.safirhouse.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.