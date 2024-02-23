Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Celebrate opening of Sapphire Coast's first wellness centre

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated February 28 2024 - 3:48pm, first published February 23 2024 - 12:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Sapphire Coast's first wellness centre is set to open its doors in Merimbula - and the community is being invited in for a first look.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

More from Latest News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.