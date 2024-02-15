Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

'Operation Rose' - hundreds of surprise roses given out to Eden community

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 21 2024 - 4:45pm, first published February 15 2024 - 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet the team at The Little Bouquet that prepared the roses and bouquets for Valentine's Day. Left to right: Marlee Ahmat, Jasmine Fleet and Bella Fleet. Picture by Amandine Ahrens
Meet the team at The Little Bouquet that prepared the roses and bouquets for Valentine's Day. Left to right: Marlee Ahmat, Jasmine Fleet and Bella Fleet. Picture by Amandine Ahrens

Valentine's Day orders are hectic at the best of times for the florist industry, so when a cruise ship orders 480 single roses for their passengers, the feat can seem impossible.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.