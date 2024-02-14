Aslings Rock Pool falls into disrepair after a long and interesting history

Hidden away in the south-western corner of Aslings Beach, Eden, lies a hidden gem and long loved community asset that has fallen into disrepair over the years, despite the push for its preservation by a group of passionate locals.
Eden Visitor Information Centre manager Clair Mudaliar said the Aslings Beach Rock Pool had been showcased thousands of times through social media channels and was "arguably one of Eden's most Instagrammed locations".
"The popularity of our beautiful rock pool has grown exponentially in recent years, driven largely by an increase of interest in ocean baths on the NSW coast, and the growth of Instagram tourism," she said.
"We would love to see the pool get the attention it deserves when it comes to maintenance but believe at least for starters council should consider proper signage to share the lovely story of the history of the pool along with general information about access and safety."
Studying the stories behind the pool, local historian Angela George said she felt passionate about preserving the town's "hidden gem", dedicating over a decade of research into its history.
In a historical account published online, Ms George recounted that the pool was originally known as the Eden Memorial Swimming Pool, constructed between January and October 1961 as a replacement for the town's original 1904-built Thompson's Point facility.
Ms George said the process of choosing a replacement location for the Thompson's Point baths was kick started by the Eden Advancement Association, with the great help of RSL Sub-Branch that played a "big part in the fundraising and planning of the build".
"It was a lengthy 25-year process, wherein they considered numerous alternative sites including Snug Cove, Cattle Bay, the wharf area at the end of Weecoon Street, Yallumgo Cove (Ross' Bay), Shelly Beach, Imlay Park and the northern and southern ends of Aslings Beach," she said.
Ms George said a range of different enclosure formats were also investigated, including wire netting, heavy rope shark proof nets, stone sea walls, and rock pools.
Ultimately it was up to the Imlay Shire Council to prepare plans, specifications and cost estimates for a number of alternative proposals before the Aslings Beach site was decided upon in July 1960.
After council staff completed the pool's design, the contract was awarded to VJ Jones of Bermagui South and work commenced in January 1961, with local names such as Fonga Nammensma and Neil Snowden also being involved.
By April, an estimated 95 per cent of the rock wall excavation had been completed and by August, all concreting except the valves was finished and the pool measured at 25 by 20 metres in size.
"The pool was originally 1.3 metres deep when constructed although you wouldn't know it now with the sand build up," Ms George said.
The rectangular shaped rock and concrete ocean pool was built on a naturally occurring rock platform that was deepened and formalised to create a safe swimming facility within the marine environment.
A memorial plaque was set in place in October dedicating the pool to the "...gallant men and women..." who gave their lives in service during WWII - the plaque has since disappeared and no historical account notes how and when it happened.
During the official opening ceremony hosted in November 1961, local member JW Seiffert MLA commended the committee and local residents on their dedication to make the new pool a "...living memorial...".
Mr Seiffert said the location had been an "ideal one" noting it faced the rising sun, known as the emblem of war memorials. In his speech Mr Seiffert also drew attention to the example of self help and good citizenship demonstrated by the hours of unpaid time and labour given to the project, not to mention the £5300 that the local community had contributed up to that time.
Ms George noted in her historical account that the pool quickly became popular with the public and in the seven years between 1962 and 1969 an estimated 525 local children were taught to swim there.
"Nuns from the local St Joseph's Catholic Primary School also taught their students to swim at the pool while former local resident and 1974 Australian Commonwealth Games competitor Michael Creswick reputedly started his swimming career in the waters of the Eden Memorial Swimming Pool," she said.
Ms George said outside formal swimming lessons, the baths were a popular haunt for local children, particularly during the summer months or when the surf proved too rough, remaining a popular venue with locals.
Ms George said in recent years the pool had fallen victim to a "serious lack of maintenance", which had also hindered its appeal.
"Sand has proven a major obstacle and despite the occasional demands from the local community, little has been done to improve its usability, although Bega Valley Shire Council has very infrequently dredged the facility," she said.
Two community project proposals have been presented to the Bega Valley Shire Council, the first helped confirm through a public survey taken in 2018, that residents wanted to see the pool retained and restored.
The second was taken to council in late June 2023, by Carina Severs of the Eden Community Access Centre and Eric Wolske of the Eden Chamber of Commerce who remain actively involved in the Eden Recovery and Resilience Alliance.
"Councillors voted not to reject it...they voted to workshop with the interested parties, but we've not heard anything back from council since then," Ms George said.
"We're at the point now where I think we'd like to actually form a formal committee, to move forward with it because this is a community facility and the community should have a right to have a say."
