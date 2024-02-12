Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Medieval festival one for the ages with Sea Wolves, centurion and a Templar knight

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated February 14 2024 - 4:32pm, first published February 12 2024 - 5:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The mischievous grins of adults and children were in abundance as they were mesmerised by the clanging of steel swords and armour-wearing combatants fighting at Sunday's markets.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.