'Freaking Awesome' Game Changer tour kicks off in Bega, tackles inclusivity

With ball tucked under his right arm, 19-year-old Lochie Nelson darted around a number of players and scored a try at Bega Recreation Ground as part of the 2024 NSW Rugby League Rural Inclusive Game Changer Tour.
As he walked back from the try line, he struck a pose before he turned and said, with a bright smile, "That was freaking awesome, put a notice in the news!" unaware he was talking to this Bega District News journalist.
Two free two-hour workshops, one for adults the other with children, were run on February 5 by high profile female athletes and Westpac NSW Sky Blues and Jillaroos duo Millie Elliott and Kezie Apps in their home town of Bega.
The program was designed for people with all types of disabilities, different accessibility and learning requirements, replicating a team environment, supporting each other, creating healthy habits, and being mindful of our wellbeing.
Elliott's love for people echoed through every word she spoke, radiating out from her heart, whether it be when she listened to the answers filled out in the Game Changer workbook, or heard stories about participants' lives.
Both Elliott and Apps actively listened with beaming smiles to make those they spoke with feel like what they had to give was special, and it was evident their care for people transitioned effortlessly from within the room to out on the field.
This was especially noticeable when witnessing the smiles from the 20 participants, and the excitement in their voices when they shared how they kicked a field goal or grubber, or even scored a try.
James Elliott, brother of NRL player Adam Elliott and brother-in-law to Millie, said the event was great to be a part of and when he originally heard about it, he spoke with his work because he wasn't going to knock it back.
"Nice to see the ones with disabilities having a go and having a run around and being part of a team, today, and the courage to come here and I absolutely commend them for that," he said.
Apps said it was amazing as the Trainer Group Foundation's program exceeded her expectations. She said the workbook would allow participants to reflect on goal-setting, strengths, and personal wellbeing.
"We can use rugby league as that vehicle and that, you know, everyone's included and to make them feel a part of a team," Apps said.
"Making them realise they're a part of so many different teams, and they can do what we do on a field but in a different sort of setting.
"It was amazing to see it all come together, I know how hard Millie's been working, about this, and going back to regional areas, something she's obviously passionate about and I'm obviously passionate too, getting back to regional parts of New South Wales."
