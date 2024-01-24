Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

Eden Killer Whale museum records to become digitally accessible to all

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated January 24 2024 - 5:20pm, first published 4:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Eden Killer Whale Museum collections manager Angela George was excited to share how their archives of 30,218 items, photographs to newspapers, oral history recordings to physical artefacts, and Old Tom's skeleton to books were being catalogued digitally.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.