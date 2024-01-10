Best spots to view the National sailing titles at Twofold Bay, Eden

It's an exciting time for the Twofold Bay Yacht Club as it hosts its first Formula 16 National Title event.
A total of 14 catamarans are involved in the race event, with crews hailing from areas such as Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra.
Ted Dexter commodore of the Twofold Bay Yacht Club said while competitors hadn't been able to sail on Sunday and were rained out on Monday, the following days had sported "perfect" weather".
"There's winds of about 11 knots today so the races are going quite quickly, we're getting four to five races in a day," Ted said about the races on Wednesday.
Mr Dexter said the club was happy to see how well the races were going.
The finals will draw the title event to an end in the afternoon of Friday, January 12, with a presentation meal starting at 4pm.
Mr Dexter said some of the best viewing points for the races included Cocora Beach, the Killer Whale Trail Lookout as well as lookout points on the Bundian Way.
