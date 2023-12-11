Asbestos removal taking place in the centre of Eden

Work started on Monday morning, December 11 on the removal of asbestos from the site of the now demolished Fishermen's Club in the centre of Eden.
Workers in disposable protective clothing and filter respirators have been working at the site, collecting asbestos and bagging it for removal.
The club was demolished a year ago but the demolition site has remained untouched since.
Mayor of Bega Valley Shire Council Russell Fitzpatrick said following communications from members of the public, council expressed concern to the EPA that there might be asbestos on site.
"But we heard nothing after that," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
But a year on specialist asbestos removal is taking place from the site.
Work was originally due to start on the site in 2023 to build the Sapphire of Eden project, with apartments and a resort complex but protracted arguments between the developer - originally Core Asset Development and now Vertical - resulted in the developer putting the site with its approved DA on the market for expressions of interest.
According to Ollie Ridley at Savills, the expressions of interest attracted quite a few responses. However, none met the developer's required price.
As a consequence ACM understands John Palasty, senior adviser at Core Asset Development and now with Vertical, will be going ahead with the development but without his partner Mark Toma who was involved originally.
Construction company Pacific Project Group which has signage around the site told ACM it is no longer involved and wouldn't comment further.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.