Navigate Expeditions launch cultural tours on kayaks

The Sapphire Coast's premiere eco tourism operator Navigate Expeditions has announced a new cultural experience on the NSW Far South Coast.
Navigate Expeditions' new Aboriginal cultural tour on the Pambula River comes from a special collaboration with Twofold Aboriginal Corporation.
The organisations' combined intention was for guests to gain a deeper understanding of the strong connection local Indigenous people have to Country, to engender respect and appreciation, and receive the chance to view the landscape though a new lens.
"This is an opportunity for visitors and locals alike to hear stories from Indigenous leaders about the Aboriginal culture and significance in this region, whilst immersed in our pristine nature," Jess Taunton, Navigate Expedition's owner and guide, said.
"Every part of the Far South Coast is Yuin Country and every part of this country has a series of stories and experiences unique to it."
Nathan Lygon of Twofold Aboriginal Corporation said the Pambula River was a rich cultural site and an important place in the local cultural landscape.
"Many generations of people camped along the river and the midden sites that are dotted along its banks hold thousands of years of story," he said.
"These sites offer a unique glimpse into the lifestyle and culture of Australia's first people."
Ms Taunton said there was a growing demand from visitors to this region for "transformative experiences" - in particular to learn Indigenous culture.
Around three hours in length, the Aboriginal Culture Kayak Tour offers a journey into the heart of the coast's Indigenous heritage and offers insight into one of the oldest cultures on earth.
"Participants will gain an understanding of local bird and wildlife names, glean knowledge about traditional bush foods, and see the pristine surroundings that have held meaning for generations, through new eyes," Ms Taunton said.
"All visitors will benefit from the insights an Aboriginal guide can provide."
As part of Navigate Expedition's commitment to giving back and supporting the local Indigenous community, a portion of the proceeds from each booking will directly benefit the Twofold Aboriginal Corporation at nearby Jigamy Farm.
Jigamy Farm is also home of the Eden Aboriginal Language Group, the Monaru Bubaraa Gadu Keeping Place, the Local Aboriginal Land Council and AJ & N Oysters, and a site for many cultural events and experiences.
