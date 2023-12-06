Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Uncontained joy turns to approval apoplexy at Eden

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated December 6 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The containers being lifted into position at Eden Wharf in February 2023, still remain unused while waiting for approval. Picture by Denise Dion
The containers being lifted into position at Eden Wharf in February 2023, still remain unused while waiting for approval. Picture by Denise Dion

Containing community frustration is proving as difficult as trying to get Eden's cafes in containers approved, so they can start offering food and drinks to visitors at the wharf.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.