Magnet
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Eden Project Lab launches emergency preparedness guide

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated November 29 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eden Project Lab participants with their localised emergency preparedness guide for residents and visitors of Eden and surrounding areas. Picture supplied
Eden Project Lab participants with their localised emergency preparedness guide for residents and visitors of Eden and surrounding areas. Picture supplied

Communities in the Far South Coast now have access to an emergency preparedness guide, thanks to the efforts of a passionate team of locals who came together at the Eden Project Lab this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.