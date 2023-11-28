Magnet
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Eden High's cricket team makes it to the final in Davidson Shield for second year in a row

Amandine Ahrens
Amandine Ahrens
Updated November 29 2023 - 5:14pm, first published November 28 2023 - 3:57pm
Meet Eden High's cricket team. Back row - Pierce Hayes, Mason Hayes, Anthony Seach, Brendan Wilson, Travis Fulton, Campbell Lovato, James Bell. Front row Lawrie Mudaliar, Xavier Overend, Joseph Elton and Walter Blewit along side their coach Michell Bond. Absent - Beau Bennett and Rahul Mudaliar. Picture by Amandine Ahrens
Meet Eden High's cricket team. Back row - Pierce Hayes, Mason Hayes, Anthony Seach, Brendan Wilson, Travis Fulton, Campbell Lovato, James Bell. Front row Lawrie Mudaliar, Xavier Overend, Joseph Elton and Walter Blewit along side their coach Michell Bond. Absent - Beau Bennett and Rahul Mudaliar. Picture by Amandine Ahrens

Spirits are running high within Eden Marine High School as the cricket team enthusiastically prepares for the Davidson Shield competition next week.

