Market stall and food vendors from across the Far South Coast were excited to showcase and share their creations with passengers arriving on the latest cruise ship, 'Pacific Adventure', during the Taste of Eden Festival at Seahorse Inn on November 12.
From handmade pottery in gorgeous sapphire hues to the original Indigenous paintings of artist Alison Simpson, who sat among her artworks with a paintbrush in hand, carefully capturing a whale with intricate dots.
Children and adults alike were drawn to the sounds of what looked like an oversized birdhouse called 'Bird Callers', owned by Sol 'Bird Whistle Man' Wiener, who, for 22 years has been entertaining passers-by at market stalls with wacky whistles and owl, duck, chicken, kookaburra - and alien - callers.
"The interactions were fun, people were having a good time and likewise, I try and provide a bit of entertainment, and I get good feedback, it went both ways," Sol said, pleased with the market's turnout and results.
Themed the Sapphire Coast Food and Wine Festival cruise, P&O's Pacific Adventure departed from Sydney on November 10 for a three-day round trip with its one stop being the Port of Eden, where passengers also had the opportunity to explore Eden, participate on tours, and support the local economy.
Among those selling goods, the Taste of Eden Festival delighted the tastebuds of visitors with a range of delicacies and produce on offer, including Wapengo Waffles from Tathra, Cranky Cafe, Sapphire Coast Eats, Billy and Bloom, Tin Cantina, and many more Far South Coast food vendors.
Cruise Eden manager Debbie Meers estimated more than 2500 people disembarked to experience what Eden, Twofold Bay, and Boydtown had on offer.
"The shopping that was going back on that ship [was brilliant], I talked to so many guests that bought things either in the township of Eden or out at the festival," Ms Meers said.
"Some of the food vendors sold out at the Taste of Eden Festival, I know that 200 dozen oysters were sold, crayfish were sold out, over 160 pizzas, there was so much sold."
