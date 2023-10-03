Magnet
2023 Wanderer's success attributed to local community and festival patrons

Amandine Ahrens
Amandine Ahrens
Updated October 4 2023 - 5:41pm, first published October 3 2023 - 12:30pm
Now in its second year Wanderer Festival has grown with "splendid success" attracting over eight and a half thousand visitors to the Sapphire Coast for a weekend of music and festivities.

