Standing on the main stage at Wanderer Festival was a full circle moment for international star Kim Churchill, as he performed some of his top hits to a crowd filled with familiar faces.
"At first it was honestly so scary and I think that's because there's just a lifetime of memories, experience and emotions being back on the grounds near my high school, but once I got over the initial fear it was glorious," the Pambula-born musician said.
Churchill performed on the main stage in the afternoon of the second day of the festival at the Pambula Sporting Complex on September 30 and returned for a second set the following day at a similar time.
Churchill said there was something special about playing in the mid-afternoon, as it gave him the chance to see an "array of generations and different cultures dancing side by side, which is always really beautiful".
"To play that early set is always a process of building the energy, you can't expect to walk out to craziness but it built stunningly and that was really cool," he said.
Churchill said one the parts that made his performances at Wanderer so special was being able to invite friends on stage to perform with him, such as childhood friend Liam Fell from the Bega Valley and Melbourne artist Steph Strings.
He said it had felt like a dream to see a "world class festival being held on the grass that I used to play rugby on" and said he was grateful to festival founder Simon Daly and the team at Wanderer for making it become a reality.
"To host a festival down here is such a smart move, the community is so ripe for it," he said.
"The festival feels larger than life and like a bit of a dream."
Churchill said he had been particularly impressed by the festival's focus on local talent which he described to be a "classy move" from the festival bookers.
"I mean it's unheard of like Petrol Bomb is headlining at the Wanderer big tent tonight, I watched them play in 2004 when I was 15, and I think that's a really important part in what makes Wanderer next level, that focus on local talent, " he said.
Churchill said when he'd seen video footage of Wanderer Festival in its first year it had made him both emotional and excited to see its success.
"To see so many friends and people of the community at the festival brought a tear to my eye, especially with how connected and involved the community was with it," he said.
"I was just blown away with how they put it together and that's why I think Wanderer is a one of a kind festival."
