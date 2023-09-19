Pambula school praises calm response by families during 'catastrophic' fire threat closure

Pambula Public School has informed parents it expects to reopen on Wednesday, September 19 after closing on Tuesday due to the fire danger ratings for the Far South Coast.
The school said weather conditions were predicted to ease overnight and NSW RFS had advised the fire danger ratings for September 20 were below the thresholds for proactive closure of schools.
"Therefore, at this stage, our school can resume normal operations tomorrow, Wednesday, September 20. Conditions will of course continue to be monitored overnight and if there are any changes to this, we will let you know as soon as possible," Pambula PS said in its social media post to parents.
Other schools in the Bega Valley which closed on September 19 are expected to reopen on September 20 as all public schools get advice from the Department of Educations.
"We couldn't be more grateful to our community or more proud of the supportive, calm and proactive response our families have adopted over the past 24 hours.
"Many thanks for your continued understanding and support of our school and each other," the school said.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a high fire danger rating for September 20 with temperatures reaching 27 degrees and wind up to a possible 35kilometres at times but a cool change is expected to come through.
