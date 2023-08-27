The Merimbula-Pambula Bulldogs will be living it up at the Top Pub Pambula after winning the 2023 Group 16 rugby league first grade premiership.
At the Bega Rec Ground on Sunday, August 27, the Bulldogs ran rampant late in the second half to blow the scoreline out to 38-18 over Tathra.
The Sea Eagles went into the break ahead 12-10 in a very closely fought first half, and the game could've gone either way as both teams played good solid football.
The Bulldogs fought through right to the end of the 80 minutes, crossing six times in the second half to Tathra's single converted try to James Bower-Scott.
For the Bulldogs, Trent Casey and Luke Rixon scored two tries apiece, as did Toroa Rapana - his two only three minutes apart.
Three of the Bulldogs tries came within the last 12 minutes of play to take the result well beyond doubt.
After the game, Merimbula-Pambula first grade coach Simon Scott said he had been training his squad for the back end of the game.
"Those final 15-20 minutes are where a grand final is either lost or won. So we've been training hard for that back end of the game with our fitness et cetera.
"We had two weeks to do that where poor old Tathra didn't have that luxury," he said of the breaks the Bulldogs enjoyed thanks to their winning path through the finals series.
"I've got a lot of respect for Tathra - they're a gutsy mob. But I think it meant too much to the boys to be derailed today."
Scott said he was particularly proud of how the club had "brought the community together".
"On top of COVID, bushfires, we just need a bit of joy in this community and I'm really proud we've been able to create an interest, a common denominator down that way that everyone's jumping on board.
Earlier in the day, Tathra enjoyed a 24-6 win over Eden in the reserve grade grand final.
The under 18s required an extra time field goal by Bulldog Riley Duggan to see Merimbula-Pambula home 13-12 over the Bega Roosters.
And in the women's league tag, Bega Chicks scored two tries to one in their 10-4 win over the Tathra She Eagles.
