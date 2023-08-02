Florabel hosts first ever Fashion on the Field at Eden Cup

The annual South Coast Timber Eden Cup Race Day was a particularly bright affair, not just with the unusually warm weather but through the array of funky outfits being worn on the field.
The race day was slightly different from previous years, with one of the sponsors organising a fashions on the field event.
Florabel was sponsoring its first race and when the team saw the opportunity to bring a little fashion to the field, they decided to host the first ever Fashions on the Field for the Eden Cup - the theme: Country Punk Style.
Florabel owner Sheri McEvoy said choosing a winner hadn't been an easy choice.
"It was not entirely an easy choice with a wonderful line-up of quality entries, but the winners stood out as they had dressed for our advertised theme," Ms McEvoy said.
Florabel manager Rose Devlin said when the team was preparing for the Eden cup, it dawned on them that there wasn't a fashions on the field event.
With fashion being right up their avenue, the team quickly got in touch with the Sapphire Coast Turf Club to ask if they could run a fashions on the field competition.
"They were more than happy for us to do it and so we organised a prize and hosted the first fashions on the field for the Eden cup," Ms Devlin said.
While they had wanted to start small, with one gift voucher prize for the best dressed, the response from the community had been so positive the Florabel team decided to include a runner up prize.
Ms McEvoy said she'd chosen this years fashion on the field theme, Country Punk, to suit a dress code for winter races, unlike the styles you'd expect at traditional spring season races.
Ms McEvoy said the best dressed prize had gone to Thom Hjorth from Hotel Australasia.
"He picked up the theme beautifully, with an elegant style and finely matched accessories," she said.
"We would be thrilled to see the whole region take store of his fashion choices and make Eden proud."
The runner up had been awarded to Marli Thomas for her great use of colour and texture to suit the theme.
"The junior winner also reflected our theme with colour, texture and pearls that fitted a young and pretty interpretation of the fun aspects of a great family day at the track," she said.
"We extend our congratulations to both of them and look forward to next year," she added.
Ms Devlin said it had been great to see so many people participate with the event and getting dressed up for the fashions on the field.
"I think a lot of people got involved, it was a great day and I think it will help build momentum for next year too, which will have a new theme and even more categories," she said.
"We're looking forward to building it up to be something fun that people will look forward to each year," she added.
Ms Devlin said on the whole the day had been a massive success, which wouldn't have been possible without the support of all the businesses and sponsors involved with the Eden Cup.
These included: major sponsor South Coast Timber, as well as Eden Sports and Recreation Club, Eden Tyre Power, Great Southern Inn, Hotel Australasia and Florabel.
