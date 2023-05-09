A puppet show created by instrumentalist and educator Joshua McHugh is having its world premiere at the Robbie Burns Hotel in Wyndham later this month.
Head along to watch "So Me and Sal" on Sunday, May 21 - enjoy lunch and relax with a drink before the show. Doors open at 12, the show starts at 2pm.
Sal is a mysterious furry creature with many talents - violin and guitar to name a few. He will be singing, playing and telling stories with his ensemble of musicians comprising talent from across the Bega Valley, South Coast, Canberra area and Southern Highlands.
The show explores what happens when innocence encounters responsibility.
Joshua, the grown up human character, relives his past as he helps Sal negotiate emotional obstacles through the power of song.
READ ALSO:
McHugh is a composer, instrumentalist, music educator, videographer, animator and multimedia editor at Pama Language Centre.
He works with First Nations communities around Cape York Peninsula creating songs and video productions to help teaching and learning of ancestral languages.
Previously he was a casual lecturer in keyboard harmony at ANU and a regular silent film accompanist at the National Film and Sound Archive.
Tickets for So Me and Sal can be purchased via Humanitix. So Me and Sal is suitable for sensitive audiences of all ages.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, daily news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.