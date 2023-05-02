Magnet
First-of-its-kind rescue vessel to be released at Marine Rescue Eden

Updated May 3 2023 - 4:47pm, first published May 2 2023 - 11:49am
The Eden 30 is a secure class vessel that will measure up to 11.3 metres and was produced by Marine Rescue NSW in conjunction with Yamba Welding and Engineering. Picture supplied.
Excitement is building on the far South Coast for the arrival of Eden 30, a new and exciting 'Secure Class' vessel, which will be the first of its kind.

