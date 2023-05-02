First-of-its-kind rescue vessel to be released at Marine Rescue Eden

Excitement is building on the far South Coast for the arrival of Eden 30, a new and exciting 'Secure Class' vessel, which will be the first of its kind.
The secure class vessel will measure up to 11.3 metres and was produced by Marine Rescue NSW in conjunction with Yamba Welding and Engineering.
Eden 30 is expected to be begin operating in late winter and will be the first vessel assigned to the Eden unity after loaning XRAY boats from the Marine Rescue NSW state headquarters.
Marine Rescue NSW senior manager fleet, Kelvin Parkin, said the 'Secure Class' name came from an epiphany.
"I was thinking about different names that we could use for the class of vessel when I was doing a presentation to Marine Rescue staff at our annual forum," he said.
"I ran it through Yamba Welding, we discussed it to make sure that they were happy with the name so the 'Secure Class' vessel was born."
Mr Parkin said 'Secure' was an anagram of rescue.
"Being Marine Rescue we wanted to have some sort of affiliation with the vessel name as we've had a large input into the design," he said.
Eden 30 will be powered by twin 300 OXE outboard diesel engines, have a full Raymarine suite and four shock mitigating seated positions.
Mr Parkin said the line drawings of Eden 30 were coming together and the cut files were being made.
"This new rescue boat will play a vital role in Marine Rescue's mission of saving lives on the water," he said.
Eden 30 is one of 38 new rescue boats funded by the NSW Government's $37.6 million investment in 2019 to support the vital, life-saving work of Marine Rescue NSW volunteers.
Marine Rescue NSW is a volunteer based not-for-profit professional organisation dedicated to keeping boaters safe on the water and supporting local communities.
