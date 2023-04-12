Merimbula and District Art Group's show opens to acclaim

The Merimbula and District Art Group's (MADAG) opening night had only been running for less than 15 minutes when there was a desperate call out for more glasses.
"That's 96 that have been used so far," someone said from behind the bar.
It was an indication of the popularity of the evening which heralds the opening of the group's Easter art show and awards night.
MADAG president Kathryn Hede said the opening on April 6 was one of the most successful for many years with around 120 people attending.
"We had five sales on the opening night and have sold 16 paintings and some craft items, so far," Kathryn said on Tuesday, April 11.
Iain Dawson director of the South East Centre for Contemporary Art (SECCA) judged the exhibition saying it was wonderful to be at "such a lovely art exhibition".
"Both my grandmothers exhibited at this show and it's wonderful to see how it has evolved," Iain said.
Kathryn said she was pleased to see increasing membership over the last 12 months, with new members exhibiting and selling their work. She said visitors had been very complimentary about the quality of work on display.
Iain complimented best in show winner Graeme Krake on the humour injected into his work Raising Cows in the Valley, showing flying cows across the Bega Valley.
It was third time in a row that Graeme had received the best in show prize for his artwork and his painting sold later in the evening.
Marianne Haid was delighted to receive the Pam Johnston memorial encouragement award for her work entitled Contemplation. The work is a collage of several life drawings on a large canvas and she was joined in celebration by artist and model Paul Dion who features as one of the figures in the work.
Iain said he looked forward to seeing more of Marianne's work.
Eden artist Gen Ryan was thrilled to receive a highly commended award for her Curalo Moonrise work in mixed media.
It was her first award and she said it had started as an experiment which had developed as she continued to work on it.
Joyce McGill was pleased to receive first prize for Rainbow Rose, in the other works on paper category.
Lochiel artist Marjorie Roache was awarded first prize mixed media for Squirrel Glider. The highly detailed work is a hallmark of this 92-year-old artist with a wealth of experience, spanning many different genres.
Well recognised for her botanical art, Marjorie is a regular prize winner at the show and the delightful Squirrel Glider had a buyer's spot attached by the time the winners were announced.
List of winners from the MADAG art show:
Best in Show - Graeme Krake Raising cows in the Valley
First prize oil - Jim Garrett Horse No 1 - A Beaton favourite
Highly commended oil - Pam Collins Candelo
First prize acrylic - Julie James Track to Main Beach
Highly commended acrylic - Kathryn Hede Cold Morning Serenity
First prize watercolour- Trish Collins Flying duck orchids
Highly commended watercolour - Lucy Jurek-Macey My Secret Place
First prize other works on paper - Joyce McGill Rainbow Rose
Highly commended other works - Ann Mawhinney For Fun
First prize mixed media - Marjorie Roche Squirrel Glider
Highly commended mixed media - Gen Ryan Curalo Moonrise
Pam Johnston Memorial Encouragement Award - Marianne Haid Contemplation
First prize craft - Jane Murphy Barnacles
