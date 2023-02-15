THIS IS EDEN ... with herbalist Bec McGuire

Meet Bec McGuire who, when she isn't busy attending to her 7-month-old boy, also works from home running a small business dubbed Wild Earth Herbs and also runs a Community Supported Herbalism (CSH) program.
Now in its fifth year and similar in style to the Community Supported Agriculture model, Ms McGuire supplies folk with seasonal remedies throughout the year.
If that wasn't enough, she also recently picked her university studies back up again to complete a Masters in primary education.
How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
I have lived in the area for seven years but have been coming here since I was a kid. My Dad lives near Milton and one of my best friends grew up here so have spent a lot of time here over the years. I knew I would move to this area when I returned from living overseas for 13 years.
What do you like most about your job?
I love that I can do it all from home. I built a cob apothecary and grow plants for my CSH on our off-grid permaculture farm Wyndhamfell. Also, a lot of my studies are online, I only need to head into UOW once a week.
What do you like least about your job?
At home I don't enjoy weeding on super-hot days as I can't have my little man outside so not much gets done.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
My favourite place is Severs Beach. I just love it there. I have worked there in the past doing some bush regeneration and just love the water and the feeling of country.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
I would rebuild the buildings destroyed on our property by the fires and hire a full-time gardener as it's hard to get anything done with a wee person, so I could get this herb school up and running a little quicker.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
Oooh hard question. Probably chocolate or possibly tea - I love to drink all sorts of herbal tea.
What are three words that describe Eden best?
Mussels, Orcas, Beaches
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
Eden needs an independent council with a strong Aboriginal and youth voice in its decision making and policies. I feel that Eden gets left out of a lot of things that happen in the Valley as it's on the southern outskirts of the BVSC and there's not enough advocation for Eden. It doesn't even have a recycling/return bottle station....come on BVSC!
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
