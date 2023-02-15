Magnet
Home/News/Local News

THIS IS EDEN ... with herbalist Bec McGuire

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated February 15 2023 - 6:55pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meet Bec McGuire who has lived in the southern Bega Valley community for the last 7 years and runs her own business dubbed Wild Earth Herbs.

Meet Bec McGuire who, when she isn't busy attending to her 7-month-old boy, also works from home running a small business dubbed Wild Earth Herbs and also runs a Community Supported Herbalism (CSH) program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.