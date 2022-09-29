The start of construction at Eden Sports and Recreation Club has been welcomed by CEO Andrew Terry and directors of Lincoln Place, the development partner building homes adjacent to the club.
The over 55s land lease community known as Eden Gardens Estate, is being developed by Lincoln Place within the grounds of the Eden Golf course and has been five years in the making. On completion the estate will feature 115 homes and community facilities.
"Basically we wouldn't have been here without it. It's paid for the rebuild and for future extensions," Mr Terry said.
The club's land is being used for the development of the homes and in return the club will get a share of the rental profits which club chairman Colin Clarke said would help to offset the ongoing costs of the club.
The first two homes could be on the market by March 2023, Lincoln Place development director Henry Pilcher said, with continuing development over the next couple of years.
He said buyers could typically be those already living locally but looking to downsize.
"It gives them a chance to release the capital in their existing home, downsize and then releases those homes for the next generation of families. It all pumps more money into the local economy as older homes are renovated and more people move into the area. And that has a positive knock-on effect for the club," Mr Pilcher said.
Mr Terry said in the seniors living space, the development was one of few that had a golf course and bowling facility attached.
"You're 100m from the club and the golf course, 1km from the shopping centre and 500m from the beach; over 250 expressions of interest have been registered already," he said.
The homes are either one or two bedrooms plus a study/multimedia room and will be priced around the mid $400,000s, Mr Pilcher said.
There are plans to upgrade the club too with a function room/entertainment centre built on the second level above the clubhouse and an enclosed bowling centre, Mr Terry said.
The soil-turning event was also attended by BJ Cruse who gave the Welcome to Country, member for Bega Michael Holland, mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and deputy mayor Liz Seckold.
Mr Holland said it was a great development for Eden and congratulated Lincoln Place and the Eden Sports and Recreation Club.
In a veiled reference to the ongoing dispute between council and Core Asset Development which is renovating the Hotel Australasia and has a DA for apartments on the Imlay St site of the Eden Fishermen's Club, Cr Fitzpatrick said it was good to be welcomed on a development site.
"I'm probably not welcome on a couple of others at the moment," he said.
"I look forward to the day when the homes are here, people are living here and playing golf," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
But he also made reference to the "hurdles" which he hoped would be resolved in relation to another parcel of land at the club for a 16 lot home and land subdivision on the boundary of Storey Avenue.
The proposal has been beset by stormwater and drainage issues coming from land not owned by the club.
Lincoln Place directors and Mr Terry have been talking with council to try and resolve the situation jointly.
"It's going to cost approximately $1.2m for drainage, and that's council's portion," Mr Terry said.
But council's financial situation is making it difficult to find the funds and Mr Terry is working behind the scenes with Mr Holland regarding possible assistance from the NSW State Government.
It's clear the delay is causing patience to run thin with both Lincoln Place director Nick Collishaw and Mr Terry saying if they could "make a settlement in the next month it would be good".
The 115 homes will fall under the land lease community model which allows people to own their home and lease the land. Residents pay no council rates, no stamp duty, no exit fees and receive 100 per cent of any capital gains if the home is sold. There is a rent or lease cost per week, which may be subsidised by the government depending on a home owner's situation.
Works are commencing on site with local contractor RD Miller and local agent Chris Wilson of Chris Wilson Real Estate has been appointed to manage sales of the homes.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
