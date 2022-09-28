A popular chainsaw training program has enabled women to develop empowering skills that they could then carry across into their family lives.
Chicks with Chainsaws, a two-day training course, aimed to assist women to build their skills and confidence in the safe handling of machinery for property maintenance and in emergency situations.
Towamba resident Laura Flett played an active role in connecting interested persons to the program, while also getting involved in the course for the first time.
"We had two workshops the first one being on the last weekend of August and the second on the first weekend of September," she said.
Ms Flett had participated in the second weekend on September 3 and 4 and said it had really helped her feel empowered in becoming more self-sufficient on the land.
"I suppose it was about breaking down that idea that 'chainsaws are just for blokes', most of the girls said the word that best summed it up was that it was quite empowering," she said.
Ms Flett said the first day of the course went through the theoretical aspects which were largely based around safety practices and equipment maintenance.
The second day was all about using the chainsaws.
"We were a little nervous before using them but once we got around to it, it wasn't so bad," she said.
At the end of the course the participants had learnt how to competently and safely trim and cut felled trees and to deal with typical hazards encountered in a bush setting.
Ms Flett said they had initially reached out to Towamba residents through their newsletter, two months prior to the workshop. "We had a great initial response and we've already got another four people interested in another course."
The program was initiated by the Eden Community Access Centre's Rural Support Workers Project, delivered by Walan Miya and funded through Smart & Skilled NSW.
Anyone seeking further information on upcoming courses are welcome to contact the ECAC on 6496 3970.
