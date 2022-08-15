'I'll remember this phone call forever': Eden woman welcomes retirement with $200,000 lottery win

An Eden retiree said she was in a "bit of shock" after being told she'd won $200,000 in a recent Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw.
"I'm retiring now, and I don't have a lot of superannuation, so this win was just amazing," she said.
When an official from The Lott called the South Coast woman she found it hard to believe the winning news, and rushed to a newsagency in a frenzy to check her ticket.
"Oh my god! I've just rushed to the newsagency to check if it's true and it is," she cheered.
The Eden resident was visiting Canberra at the time and had submitted her winning entry at the Braddon Newsagency on Mort Street, on Thursday August 11.
"I decided to purchase a ticket while I'm here, Canberra seems to be my lucky place," she said.
When asked how she felt the woman replied that she was "in a bit of shock" and had to pinch herself to check that it was real.
"I'll remember this phone call forever," she said.
The Braddon Newsagency team was overjoyed to have sold the winning entry and wished her all the best with her prize.
Last financial year, Australia's official lotteries contributed more than $1.5 billion via state lottery taxes and donations to help community initiatives, such as hospitals, health research, disaster relief and education.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
