Community meetings are to be held this month as Port Authority looks to make changes to the Eden Cruise Wharf.
As revealed earlier this year, Port Authority has requested a modification to approvals at the wharf, in part to allow for more and larger cruise ships, and increased operational hours.
Advertisement
Port Authority said the modification was in response to ongoing demand from cruise and shipping industries and the Royal Australian Navy, and would "optimise the use of existing infrastructure by providing flexibility in operations".
Currently, cruise ships about 325m long, which can carry approximately 3000 passengers, can berth at Eden Wharf.
The modification proposal would allow for ships of up to 370m in length - the "Oasis" class of cruise ship can carry upwards of 6700 passengers and 2300 crew - to berth alongside the wharf.
To do so, an additional "dolphin" - mooring platform - would be installed a further 60 metres out from the existing ones. A passenger catwalk would also be extended out to the first dolphin.
READ ALSO:
Port Authority was also looking to remove the limit on how many cruise ships can visit Eden in any given year - currently 60.
Comments from council and key tourism stakeholders at the time the proposal was revealed in April trod a line between optimism for higher visitation rates and positive economic impacts, with cautionary messaging about the need for improved infrastructure to deal with the increased volumes.
"The proposed modifications to port infrastructure aim to support economic growth for our shire, with opportunities to increase tourism and employment," Bega Valley Shire Council CEO Anthony McMahon said.
"I encourage the Eden community and everyone across the shire to read through the proposal and provide feedback on this project as the proposed changes have the potential for significant impacts on the town and our region," Mr McMahon said.
Port Authority said as part of the environmental assessment process, it was seeking feedback from the community and key stakeholders.
Meetings are to be held at the Eden Welcome Centre on August 16 and 17, 5-7pm each day.
Information about the modification proposal will be on display and Port Authority representatives will be on hand to capture community feedback on the plans.
READ ALSO:
Other elements of the proposal include an amendment to the cruise wharf's hours of operation.
Advertisement
Currently, cruise ships are only permitted to berth between 7am and 10pm.
Port Authority was looking to change that to allow ships to berth 24 hours a day.
While that would allow for cruise ships to remain overnight, what won't change is the existing approval for cruise ships to embark and disembark passengers only between the hours of 7am and 10pm.
However, the modification proposal does call for allowing ships over 100m in length to be permitted to carry out operational activities during this time. Currently that only pertains to smaller vessels.
For more information on the proposal, visit the Port Authority website.
Port Authority said the community would also have another opportunity for input once the environmental assessment report was finalised later this year.
Advertisement
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.