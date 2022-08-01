SueEllen Yates' mural brightens up Eden laneway | videos, photos

Mural artist SueEllen Yates has woven her magic on a laneway in Eden to give it a colourful new look that has been welcomed by passers by and business people in the town.
The laneway at the side of the Eden Pharmacy included a number of ceramic plaques and SueEllen was contacted by the pharmacy owners to see if she was able to help repair them.
The ceramics were unable to be restored and given it had been some time since they were completed, many of the people involved had moved on, SueEllen said.
In November 2022 the toilet block in Merimbula's Palmer Lane received a vibrant makeover and upgrade thanks to a collaboration between council, the Merimbula Chamber of Commerce, The Disability Trust, SueEllen Yates and Yasmin Threadgate.
This latest project gave SueEllen the opportunity to create a new look for the laneway which she did with the help of some locals and passers by who jumped at the chance to pick up a paint brush and help create the new look.
The idea was to have something colourful, bright and in keeping with the colourful landscape; something joyful.
SueEllen said it took about three days to complete, during which time she had help from community members Petra Palmer and Richard Jermyn.
"There was also a little girl who was passing with her mum and grandmother and who stopped and looked at it. I asked her if she would like to paint some of it and she jumped at the chance," SueEllen said.
She draws out the design in chalk first which helps as a guide when community members are filling in the spaces.
"We had a lot of Eden people stop and were very positive about it. They were happy to have something bright and colourful and said it had changed the character of the alleyway," SueEllen said.
Petra the wife of the church minister, Megan from a disability group - Eden,, Richard Germian, Tayla Woodgate and a little girl that she didn't get the name of.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
