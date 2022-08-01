Imlay House Auxiliary celebrates 40 years

Members of the Imlay House Auxiliary recently celebrated their 40 years of support for Imlay House at Pambula.
Sapphire Coast Community Aged Care hosted a birthday lunch for the auxiliary, which has raised more than $225,000 for Imlay House throughout the last 40 years.
Over the years the auxiliary has provided those "little extras" that help with the comfort and safety of residents and staff.
The auxiliary works closely with management, who identify the most pressing needs at any time for which the auxiliary then raises the money.
It has supplied Imlay House with a comprehensive range of equipment over the years.
The auxiliary has raised funds using a range of activities, the most successful of which has been through raffles on special days such as Easter, Mother's Day and Christmas hampers.
Other successful fundraising opportunities have included Bingo Day, Pambula Cream Tea - which was an afternoon tea with a variety of entertainment - fun days around the pool events, and the annual fashion parade.
The auxiliary has always been creative in the ways it raises funds.
It also approaches a range of local businesses for sponsorship opportunities, members have helped on the gate at the Pambula Show, jumble sales, cake and craft stalls, Imlay Fete, craft day exhibition in town hall, sausage sizzles, dinners and auctions, painted ladies calendars and in their spare time have been successful in applying for grants
Imlay House has been very fortunate to have had such a wonderful relationship with the Imlay House Auxiliary volunteers and appreciate all their efforts over the last 40 years.
