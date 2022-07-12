Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Coral Princess heralds the return of cruising to the Port of Eden

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated July 13 2022 - 7:08am, first published July 12 2022 - 1:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Coral Princess arriving at her berth at Eden on July 12.

As dawn broke over Eden, the first cruise ship for 27 months, the Coral Princess, was making its way around the heads to enter Snug Cove.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.